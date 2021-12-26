PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students in 2022 - Check registration date, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students before the annual exams in 2022.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister said, "I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20."

Prime Minister said an online competition will also be organized for teachers, and parents of class IX to XII students.

"I would like you all to take part in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success and student life," he said.

In today`s 'Mann Ki Baat', 'Vande Mataram' song performed by school students from Greece was played. The students are from High School in Illia, Greece. "The beauty and emotion with which they have sung ` Vande Mataram` is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the people of the two countries closer. My greetings to these students of Greece and their teachers," Prime Minister added.

This was PM Modi`s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ this year. The next episode will be in January next year. The fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was held via virtual mode in April this year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.