PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 TODAY: How and where to watch LIVE

This year, 38 lakh students enrolled for “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and as per Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducted every year to interact with students, parents, and teachers. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted today (January 27) at 11 am at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The entire session will be telecast live on Doordarshan. 

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in "Pariksha Pe Charcha", an annual interaction of students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues relating to exam stress. 

The registrations are at least 15 lakhs higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The sixth edition of the interaction is scheduled for January 27 at Talkatora Indoor stadium in the national capital.

"Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), out of which more than 16 lahks are from state boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries," Pradhan said at a press conference.

The minister informed that 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be broadcast live by Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India. The interaction programme will also be available through Live airing on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live Web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.

(With inputs from PTI)

