PM Modi praises 'young Exam Warriors' as CBSE declares Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022

After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 today. The Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other states, recorded a pass percentage of 97.79 and is third in the country behind Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru regions.

Praising the success of the young students in the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022, Prime Minister Narendra took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success."

In another tweet, he said, "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How the Class 12 result has been calculated

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the Class 12 exam term-wise this year. The final CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 has been calculated based on;

Theory section - 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2.

Practical section - Equal weightage given.

Notably, a total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent in CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022. Last year this number was 70,004.

As for the region-wise result, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru in second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 percent.