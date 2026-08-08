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PM Modi addresses Gen Z at IIT Delhi, says 'one who learns will win': Watch

PM Modi attended IIT Delhi’s 57th convocation, inaugurated the Param Pragya AI supercomputing facility and urged graduates to keep learning and contribute to India’s development.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

PM Modi addresses Gen Z at IIT Delhi, says 'one who learns will win': Watch
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi, where he congratulated graduating students and presented medals to meritorious performers. He also inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at the institute’s Sonipat campus.

Addressing the students, PM Modi recalled attending the IIT Delhi convocation virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last time I attended this convocation, the entire country was going through the period of COVID. Back then, I had joined virtually, but today, I am present here among all you young friends and that is why I am feeling very good,” he said.

He congratulated the graduating students and said their families were proud of their achievements. “Just as your families are feeling proud today, I, too, am proud of all of you,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlights women’s representation among medal winners

While congratulating students who received medals, PM Modi also drew attention to the representation of women among the awardees.

“Today, several students have received medals for their achievements. I congratulate all of you very much for this. But it would have been even better if there were one or two more daughters [female students] among them... Actual situation, you know!” he said.

‘The one who learns will win’

PM Modi told the graduating students that they were entering the professional world at a time when technology, industries and global power equations were changing rapidly.

He said it was difficult to predict how the world would look two or three decades from now, but learning would remain essential for success.

“The world will change, technology will change, industries will change, professions will change, but amid all of this, remember my words—the one who learns will win,” PM Modi said.

He also spoke about the responsibility of every generation towards the country. Referring to the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle, he urged the young graduates to contribute to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

PM Modi said the choices they make over the next 30 to 35 years could influence the country's development and encouraged them to think about how their work could address India's needs.

PM Modi talks about students’ future plans

During a lighter part of his interaction, the Prime Minister spoke about the different thoughts that could be running through students' minds on their convocation day.

He said some could be looking forward to receiving their first salary, while others might be preparing to move to another city, launch a startup or appear for another competitive examination.

PM Modi said every student would follow a different path, but the beginning of a new phase of life was equally exciting for all.

Education Minister highlights growth in higher education

Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi also addressed the IIT Delhi convocation and congratulated the graduating students, their parents and the institute. Joshi said PM Modi's vision had helped create a more learner-focused, research-oriented and future-ready education system.

“After taking the additional charge as the Education Minister, this is my first-ever public programme in an education institution with the Prime Minister. I am so happy and blessed by you all,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister had consistently placed faith in the potential of India's youth and viewed them as key contributors to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

According to Joshi, India's higher education system has expanded significantly since 2014. He said more than 4.5 crore students are currently enrolled in higher education, while the number of universities has increased by nearly 70%.

He also said more than 650 universities, 14,000 colleges, over 4,000 ITIs, nine IIMs, seven IITs and 13 AIIMS have been established since 2014.

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