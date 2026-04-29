Plumber's daughter Shivani Gehlot cracks JEE Mains 2026 exam with 98.38 percentile: 'My father had invested in coaching, but...'

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EDUCATION
Her father, Indraj Gehlot, is a plubler, while, her mother, Choti Devi, is a homemaker, however, to support her family she works part-time. Read below to know full story.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is considered one of the toughest exams in India and around the world. Clearing the exam requires committed hardwork and determination. Today, in this article, we will talk about Shivani Gehlot, plumber's daughter, who secured 98.38 percentile in JEE Mains 2026.
Born on June 30, 2008, Shivani Gehlot, hails from Rajasthan. Her father, Indraj Gehlot, is a plubler, while, her mother, Choti Devi, is a homemaker, however, to support her family she works part-time. Shivani's elder sister is preparing for the Air Force, while, her younger brother is currently in Class 8.
During an interaction with DNA India, Shivani said, "I didn’t face any major difficulties during my preparation because my parents always told me to focus only on studies and not to worry about anything else. Of course, there were moments of demotivation and breaks in consistency, but their trust in me became my biggest support. They had complete faith that I could achieve my goal, and they worked very hard for us. They didn’t let me take on any other responsibilities and always said that my only job was to study. Seeing their efforts motivated me to stay consistent and give my best."
Check Shivabi's scorecard below:
Shivani said, one of the biggest challenges she faced was during the time when she took offline coaching initially but couldn’t achieve good results.