Plumber's daughter Shivani Gehlot cracks JEE Mains 2026 exam with 98.38 percentile: 'My father had invested in coaching, but...'

Her father, Indraj Gehlot, is a plubler, while, her mother, Choti Devi, is a homemaker, however, to support her family she works part-time. Read below to know full story.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is considered one of the toughest exams in India and around the world. Clearing the exam requires committed hardwork and determination. Today, in this article, we will talk about Shivani Gehlot, plumber's daughter, who secured 98.38 percentile in JEE Mains 2026.

Who is Shivani Gehlot?

Born on June 30, 2008, Shivani Gehlot, hails from Rajasthan. Her father, Indraj Gehlot, is a plubler, while, her mother, Choti Devi, is a homemaker, however, to support her family she works part-time. Shivani's elder sister is preparing for the Air Force, while, her younger brother is currently in Class 8.

How did Shivani cracked JEE Mains 2026 exam?

During an interaction with DNA India, Shivani said, "I didn’t face any major difficulties during my preparation because my parents always told me to focus only on studies and not to worry about anything else. Of course, there were moments of demotivation and breaks in consistency, but their trust in me became my biggest support. They had complete faith that I could achieve my goal, and they worked very hard for us. They didn’t let me take on any other responsibilities and always said that my only job was to study. Seeing their efforts motivated me to stay consistent and give my best."

Shivani's makesheet

Check Shivabi's scorecard below:

What challenges Shivani faced while preparing for JEE Mains 2026 exam?

Shivani said, one of the biggest challenges she faced was during the time when she took offline coaching initially but couldn’t achieve good results.

The 17-year-old further said, "I felt a lot of regret because my father had invested so much money, yet I wasn’t able to perform well. He didn’t have the financial means to enrol me in another offline coaching institute." That’s when she joined the JEE Hindi online batch with a mindset to stay fully consistent and give her 100%, which ultimately helped her to achieve this result. Looking ahead, she aspires to become first IITian in my family.

Shivani's advice for aspiring students

For aspiring students, Shivani said, "do it for your parents. They have so many hopes and expectations from you, and they truly believe that you will do something good and secure your future. Try to stay consistent, trust yourself, and keep working hard, because their belief in you can become your biggest strength."