Graduates eligible for PhD admission, part-time research courses: Here are UGC's new regulations for PhD degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued new regulations on PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degrees. The commission has introduced changes in eligibility criteria, admission procedures and evaluation methods governing doctoral programmes in colleges and universities.

PhD admission: Here are the new guidelines

Four-year undergraduate degree holders with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 7.5 can join PhD programmes . Candidates who have completed the first and second-year post-graduate students, after completing a four-year programme, are also eligible. Candidates pursuing or having completed MPhil will continue to remain eligible for admission to PhD programmes. Working professionals can pursue part-time research courses. The candidates will have to submit a “no objection certificate (NOC)” from their employers. UGC has also introduced a 5 per cent marks relaxation for the new EWS category for admission. The mandatory requirement of publishing research papers in peer-reviewed journals for the submission of PhD thesis has been scrapped. Faculty members will not be allowed to supervise new research scholars. faculty members with less than three years of service before superannuation shall not be allowed to supervise new research scholars.

