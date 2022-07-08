PGCIL Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1151 posts, know eligibility, salary

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is inviting applications for 1151 ITI, Diploma and Graduate Apprentices posts in Various Regions/Establishments. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website powergridindia.com.
PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: ITI Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 1151
Stipend: 11000/- (Per Month)
Post: Secretarial Assistant
Post: Diploma Apprentices
Stipend: 12000/- (Per Month)
Post: Graduate Apprentices
Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)
Post: HR Executive
Post: CSR Executive
Post: Executive (Law)
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 07, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 31, 2022
PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
ITI Apprentice: Candidate must have done ITI in Electrical (Full Time Course).
Secretarial Assistant: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination and knowledge of stenography / Secretarial / Commercial Practice and/or basic computer applications
Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have a Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering
Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Civil/ Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology.
HR Executive: Candidate must have done MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full-time Course)
CSR Executive: Candidate must have a 2-year full-time Master in Social Work (MSW) or Rural Development/
Management or equivalent
Executive (Law): The candidate must have a Graduate Degree in any discipline and a bachelor’s degree in Law(LL.B)
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the PGCIL’s website powergrid.in. Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate) in the website of portal.mhrdnats.gov.in or apprenticeshipindia.org, get a registration/enrollment number, and activate/complete the profile.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification.