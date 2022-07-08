PGCIL Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1151 posts, know eligibility, salary

File photo

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is inviting applications for 1151 ITI, Diploma and Graduate Apprentices posts in Various Regions/Establishments. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website powergridindia.com.

PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: ITI Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 1151

Stipend: 11000/- (Per Month)

Post: Secretarial Assistant

Post: Diploma Apprentices

Stipend: 12000/- (Per Month)

Post: Graduate Apprentices

Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)

Post: HR Executive

Post: CSR Executive

Post: Executive (Law)

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 07, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 31, 2022

PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

ITI Apprentice: Candidate must have done ITI in Electrical (Full Time Course).

Secretarial Assistant: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination and knowledge of stenography / Secretarial / Commercial Practice and/or basic computer applications

Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have a Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Electrical/Civil Engineering

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Civil/ Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology.

HR Executive: Candidate must have done MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full-time Course)

CSR Executive: Candidate must have a 2-year full-time Master in Social Work (MSW) or Rural Development/

Management or equivalent

Executive (Law): The candidate must have a Graduate Degree in any discipline and a bachelor’s degree in Law(LL.B)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the PGCIL’s website powergrid.in. Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate) in the website of portal.mhrdnats.gov.in or apprenticeshipindia.org, get a registration/enrollment number, and activate/complete the profile.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification.

PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Notification: powergrid.in