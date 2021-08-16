PFRDA Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Officer Grade â€˜Aâ€™ (Assistant Manager) posts â€“ Details here

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is inviting applications for the posts of 14 Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) in Various Stream. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pfrda.org.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 16, 2021.

PFRDA Officer Grade ‘A’ Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager)

No. Of Vacancy: 14

Pay Scale: 28150 – 55600/-

PFRDA Officer Grade ‘A’ Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

General: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University, CA, CFA, CS, CWA.

Actuarial: Candidate must have a Graduation from a recognised University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) ‘Core Principles’ subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of India (lAl) Examination.

Finance and Accounts: The candidate must have a Graduation from a recognized university and Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI.

Information Technology: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical/ electronic and communication/information technology /computer science)/Masters in Computer Application / Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/information technology.

Detailed eligibility criteria is mentioned on the official notification.

Application Fee

For GEN/EWS and OBC candidates: 800/-

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website pfrda.org.in till September 16, 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for online application submission: August 13, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 16, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 16, 2021

PFRDA Officer Grade ‘A’ Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

PFRDA Officer Grade ‘A’ Recruitment 2021 notification: pfrda.org.in