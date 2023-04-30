Patna school timings to be rescheduled as weather conditions improve: Know details here

Patna school timings revised | Photo: PTI

Patna district magistrate issued an order on Sunday (April 30) notifying that the school timings in the city will now be revised. This is in view of the “improvement in the weather conditions” at present. Schools will now function in the district from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The district magistrate's order read, “In view of the improvement in weather conditions at present, the office order Memo-5369/Law, dated 18.04.2023 is hereby amended and academic activities for all classes is prohibited after 11:30 a.m. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings… The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. from 01.05.2023."

Bihar | School timings in Patna will be changed from May 1 for all government and private schools. In view of the weather conditions, instructions were given to run the class till 10:30 AM, which will now run till 11:30 AM: Patna DM pic.twitter.com/zc9O9OEEkr April 30, 2023

Earlier, in an order dated April 18, 2023, the district administration had restricted school timings in Patna after 10:45 a.m. in view of the rising heatwave in the city. This meant that schools could commence activities any time in the early morning and conclude by 10:45 a.m. There has been a constant revision in school timings in the city.

Around midway through the month, the district administration had yet again amended school timings in the city.

Read: NEET UG 2023 exam city slip out: How to download, website, more details

"Keeping in view of the intense heat conditions, we have decided to change the timing of the schools. Excessive heat is putting an adverse effect on the health of children. The temperature may rise more in Patna. Hence, we have decided no class in the afternoon," district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh had said. Schools in Patna functioned from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. initially.