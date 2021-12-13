Patna High Court Recruitment 2021: Application process to begin soon for various posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court has released a recruitment notification for the posts of 18 District Judge (Entry Level) from Bar exam 2021. The last date to apply is December 27, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Patna High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 22, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 20, 2022

Last Date to Upload Photo: January 27, 2022

Patna High Court District Judge Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: District Judge (Entry Level) Direct From Bar Exam-2021

No. of Vacancy: 18

Pay Scale: 51550 – 63070/-

Patna High Court District Judge Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and a minimum of seven years of Advocate Practice.

Age Limit: 35 to 50 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

For Gen / OBC: 1000/-

For SC / ST / PH: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website patnahighcourt.gov.in from December 22, 2021, to January 20, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and interview.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: patnahighcourt.gov.in