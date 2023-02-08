Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 registrations open: Apply for 550 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, important date

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Patna High Court (PHC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant (Group B Post) in pay level 7. As many as 550 vacancies will be filled through the Patna HC Recruitment 2023 drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at Patna High Court's official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. The application process for the High Court job has been started on February 6 and will end on March 7.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Application Start Date: February 06

Application Last Date: March 07

Fee Payment Last Date: March 09

Tentative Preliminary Test: April 30

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Application fees

General/ BC/ EBC/ EWS: Rs.1200

SC/ ST/ OH: Rs.600

Payment of fee shall be accepted through online mode only.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the job must have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution

Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution

Candidates applying for the job must fall between the age group of 18 Years to 37 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.