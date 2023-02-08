Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 registrations open: Apply for 550 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, important date

Patna High Court (PHC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant (Group B Post) in pay level 7. As many as 550 vacancies will be filled through the Patna HC Recruitment 2023 drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at Patna High Court's official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. The application process for the High Court job has been started on February 6 and will end on March 7.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Important dates
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Application fees
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Eligibility
Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Salary
Selected candidates will be paid Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.