Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 registrations open: Apply for 550 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, important date

Patna High Court is looking for candidates to fill 550 posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Patna High Court (PHC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant (Group B Post) in pay level 7. As many as 550 vacancies will be filled through the Patna HC Recruitment 2023 drive.  Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at Patna High Court's official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. The application process for the High Court job has been started on February 6  and will end on March 7. 

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Important dates 

  • Application Start Date: February 06
  • Application Last Date: March 07
  • Fee Payment Last Date: March 09
  • Tentative Preliminary Test: April 30

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Application fees 

  • General/ BC/ EBC/ EWS: Rs.1200
  • SC/ ST/ OH: Rs.600
  • Payment of fee shall be accepted through online mode only.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Eligibility 

  • Candidates applying for the job must have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution
  • Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution
  • Candidates applying for the job must fall between the age group of 18 Years to 37 years of age as on January 1, 2023. 

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Salary 

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. 

