PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow: Know how to watch entire session online

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023| Photo: PTI

Pariksha Pe Charcha is conducted every year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, parents, and teachers. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted on January 27 at 11 am at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The entire session will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

Those who want to catch the live interaction can also go to the Twitter handle of the education ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prasar Bharti News Services. The event will be broadcast live across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube by Education Ministry and on the website education.gov.in.

As many as 38.80 lakh students and teachers have registered to attend the pre-examination session with the Prime Minister. Out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards and registrations have been done from 155 countries.