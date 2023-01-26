Search icon
PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow: Know how to watch entire session online

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023| Photo: PTI

Pariksha Pe Charcha is conducted every year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, parents, and teachers. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted on January 27 at 11 am at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The entire session will be telecast live on Doordarshan. 

Those who want to catch the live interaction can also go to the Twitter handle of the education ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prasar Bharti News Services. The event will be broadcast live across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube by Education Ministry and on the website education.gov.in.

Read: RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 dates OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Complete schedule, exam details here

As many as 38.80 lakh students and teachers have registered to attend the pre-examination session with the Prime Minister. Out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards and registrations have been done from 155 countries.

Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
