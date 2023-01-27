Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Certificate: Check steps to download PPC certificate, PDF links online

File Photo

Parisksha Pe Charcha 2023 was held today - January 27, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, teachers, and parents before the board exams. If you too participated in Parisksha Pe Charcha, you will be able to download your certificate of the presentation online. The Pariksha Pe Charcha certificate PDF Link can also be checked below.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Certificate: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mygov.in

Step 2: Login by adding the required details on the homepage.

Step 3: After logging in, the link to download the certificate will be made active

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 5: After this, your certificate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the certificate and download it

Step 7: Take a printout for future use as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is also his exam and that crores of students in India are taking his test. PM Modi said this while interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi.

Citing the expectations parents have from their children, PM Modi said that it is natural for families to expect from their children, but if it is just for the sake of maintaining 'Social Status', it becomes dangerous. "If a family's expectation from its children is due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused," said PM Modi.