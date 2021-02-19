Headlines

Panipat Court Peon Recruitment 2021: Engineers, graduates apply for 13 vacancies

As many as 22,671 candidates, including women and men, applied for the 13 positions of peon in the Panipat district court.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

As many as 22,671 candidates, including women and men, applied for the 13 positions of peon in the Panipat district court on Friday (February 19). What is bizarre about the people applying for the posts is that all of them are highly qualified individuals with college degrees, ranging from Bachelors and Masters. Some of the candidates also have civil engineering and IT backgrounds. 

It is pertinent to mention that the qualification required for the posts is that of a high-school graduate.

“The applicants, including women, men and youngsters, reached the venue for the interview. Due to the high turnout, the court divided the interviews into categories and over 12,000 applicants were interviewed today,” Anil Kumar, one of the authorities at the district court said. 

One of the applicants, Himanshu, who was a science student said, “The turnout for the position is so huge and only 13 post are available.”

