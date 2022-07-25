What is a pangram | Photo: Pixabay

A pangram also known as a holoalphabetic sentence or an alphabet sentence is a playful fun sentence that consists of every letter in the English alphabet. The pangrams were originally used to test computer typefaces, test equipment, and develop skills in handwriting, calligraphy, and keyboarding.

A pangram is also very useful for children to practice their handwriting or learn cursive writing. The best-known English pangram, "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" is being used since at least the late 19th century.

Other than this, there are pangrams which contain each letter only once in a sentence. These types of pangrams are known as perfect pangrams. A perfect pangram is more difficult to create as it is known to use abbreviations or other non-words, such as "Mr Jock, TV quiz PhD, bags few lynx", or use words so obscure that the phrase is very difficult to understand.



Here are 5 examples of such interesting pangrams:

“Two driven jocks help fax my big quiz.” “Waltz, nymph, for quick jigs vex Bud.” “My girl wove six dozen plaid jackets before she quit.” “Sixty zippers were quickly picked from the woven jute bag.” “Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow.”

