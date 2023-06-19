Over 700 vacancies at Ministry of Home Affairs with salary upto Rs 81,000: Check eligibility criteria, other details

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs is looking for candidates to fill 797 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) and Grade 2 (Technical) vacancies at the graduate level. The application for the same will open on June 3. Candidates who are interested in applying for the job can register online for the Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment 2023 at the official website-- mha.gov.in.

Home Affairs Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the Ministry of Home Affairs vacancies must fall under the age group of 18 to 27 years.

Candidates must have a Diploma degree in Electronics and Computer Science Engineering. Applicants who possess a BSc in Physics and Mathematics and those with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application are also eligible.

Home Affairs Recruitment 2023: Salary

The selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from INR 30,000 to INR 81,000.

Home Affairs Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates who fall into the EWS and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Whereas, SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 450.

Home Affairs Recruitment 2023: How to apply