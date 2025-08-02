Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan openly said he deserved National Award for THIS film, lost honour to...: 'I think I should have got it, but...'

SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'I was frustated', dedicates National Awards to 'girls who...'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

Over 2800 MBBS seats go unfilled in 2024 despite 39% rise due to...

This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..

IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'

Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'I was frustated', dedicates National Awards to 'girls who...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen dedicates National Awards to 'girls who..'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

India's most popular romantic song was inspired by matchstick, it is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Over 2800 MBBS seats go unfilled in 2024 despite 39% rise due to...

Despite a 39% rise in MBBS seats in India over the past four years, thousands remain vacant, highlighting challenges in accessibility, affordability, and distribution.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 05:54 PM IST

Over 2800 MBBS seats go unfilled in 2024 despite 39% rise due to...
Govt data shows thousands of MBBS seats remain vacant even after expansion

TRENDING NOW

Even with a sharp rise in the number of MBBS seats over the past few years, many undergraduate medical seats in India remain unfilled. Data from the National Medical Commission (NMC), presented in the Lok Sabha on 1 August by Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, reveals the ongoing challenge. The question was raised by Telugu Desam Party MP Putta Mahesh Kumar. Between 2020–21 and 2024–25, MBBS seats increased by nearly 39%, going from 83,275 to 1,15,900. This growth came from setting up new medical colleges and improving facilities and faculty. However, the number of vacant seats tells another story. In 2021–22, there were 2,012 empty seats (excluding AIIMS and JIPMER). The figure peaked at 4,146 in 2022–23, before dropping slightly to 2,849 in 2024–25.

The government has introduced the Minimum Standard Requirement Regulations, 2023 to ensure quality medical education. These rules set out the minimum requirements for infrastructure, clinical materials, faculty, and other essential facilities for running a medical college.

States Leading in Medical Seats
The growth in seats has been spread across most states, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat now at the top. For example, Uttar Pradesh increased seats from 7,428 in 2020–21 to 12,325 in 2024–25, while Tamil Nadu went from 8,000 to 12,000. Smaller states and Union Territories, like Nagaland, have also seen gains, with Nagaland introducing MBBS seats for the first time.

Government Efforts to Expand Capacity
Several steps have been taken to expand capacity and improve infrastructure:

Under a centrally sponsored scheme, district and referral hospitals in underserved areas are being upgraded to medical colleges. Of 157 approved colleges under this scheme, 131 are already operational.

Existing state and central government medical colleges are being strengthened to add more MBBS and postgraduate seats.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), 75 super speciality block projects have been approved, with 71 completed.

The central government has also approved 22 new AIIMS institutions, with undergraduate courses already running in 19 of them.

While India has made rapid progress in expanding medical education, the data shows that simply increasing seats may not be enough. Addressing the reasons behind vacant seats, such as accessibility, affordability, and distribution, remains key to ensuring that the country produces enough doctors for its growing population.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century
Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden trip
Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'
Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda?
AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ despite giving superhits like Holiday, Ghajini
AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames...
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital..
Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy
Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE