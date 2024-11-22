Odisha TET Result 2024: Candidates can access their marks on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha TET Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the results of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024. Candidates can access their marks on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Aspirants wishing to see their results can visit the official website and check if they are qualified or not. Aspirants need to visit bseodisha.ac.in and go to latest updates where the result is displayed. After clicking, they will be re-directed to results.indiaresults.com where they have to enter their roll number and mobile number to see the results.

Odisha OTET 2024 Results: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link "RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2024."

Step 3. Enter your valid login credentials, including your Roll Number and Mobile Number.

Step 4. Once submitted, your OTET 2024 marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Carefully review your score and download the result for future reference

Direct Link: OTET 2024 Result