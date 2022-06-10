Oswaal CBSE ICSE Question Banks Awarded With ‘Product of the Year 2022’, As Per Nielsen Nation Wide Survey

The winners of one of the most prestigious consumer-voted awards for product innovation, the "Product of the Year," have been revealed for the year 2022. Oswaal Books was named the winner of the award after receiving several effective nominations in the sample question papers category. Multiple nominees from different companies have been ranked in the top categories, and thus, Oswaal was finally selected as the Product of the Year in 2022. POY was founded in France over 30 years ago and now operates in over 40 countries. They work hard to direct customers to the top items in each area, and they hold the product of the year awards in a variety of categories every year. Customers' feedback is a strong supporter of these awards. Oswaal Books received the "Product of the Year 2022" award this year. Raj Arora, the CEO of Product of the Year India, stated that with the support of their research affiliate, Nielsen IQ, they have always endeavored to honor the most outstanding ideas.

Prashant Jain, the CEO at Oswaal Books, spoke at the event and expressed his delight at winning the prize, as well as his satisfaction that the kids read and loved Oswaal Books. Additionally, in the subsequent years, Prashant Jain has also committed to deliver the best possible service to pupils.

Mr. Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, began his career in the publishing sector in 1984, and he launched Oswaal Books with the goal of simplifying learning and empowering every student to reach their full potential. Despite problems and barriers, the crew commits to persevere and offer their all. Oswaal Books' current popularity is due to a sharp eye for changes in the school sector, as well as a dynamic attitude. This success was largely due to the innovative combination of exam-oriented print content and high-tech digital tools. Oswaal Books are one-of-a-kind, simple to grasp, and jam-packed with cutting-edge cognitive learning strategies. Oswaal is expanding its horizons from the creation of exam practice materials to developing several new packages as well.

They provide study materials for all the main examination boards, including CBSE, ISC, ICSE, and Karnataka. They also publish books for some of the most well-known national competitive exams, including JEE Mains and Advanced, NEET, RRB-NTPC, CAT, and CLAT, among many such others. The prestigious Oswaal Editorial Board is made up of accomplished instructors with over 100 years of combined experience, subject matter specialists, educationists, and class toppers. Their books are best-sellers both online and offline, and top educators promote them. It is their best-selling books that lead to scores of students who later find the most tremendous success in their studies. They've been simplifying learning for 38 years. Finally, the Oswaal Editorial Board authors all their books after careful proofreading to ensure quality.

Oswaal CBSE ICSE ISC Question Banks Class 10 & 12 contain Previous Years Question Papers in Chapter-wise Topic-wise format. These CBSE ICSE ISC Question Banks include cognitive exam-ready tools like Mind-maps, Mnemonics.

These CBSE ICSE ISC Books Class 10 & 12 also include explanatory concept videos via QR Codes

Oswaal Books want to give students confidence in themselves and their abilities by reducing the inherent complexity of examinations, and they want to be the largest provider of competitive exam assistance through books and e-assessments. Their main objective is to make learning as simple as possible. With ambitions to add 50 new titles each year, Oswaal Books already has over 700 published books under its fold. The faith that students, teachers, and parents have placed in Oswaal Books has led to sales of over 7 million books in the financial year 2021-2022.

They have worked hard to create a culture of warmth and belonging for both kids and instructors. It launched Oswaal 360, an online test preparation platform, during the COVID-19 pandemic situation and has now onboarded over one lakh individuals. Oswaal Books offers a wide range of services to students, including test preparation and guidance for senior high school boards. Furthermore, the business was able to increase its workforce from 120 to over 200 in a single year by attracting talent from prestigious colleges and universities.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.