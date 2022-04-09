OSSTET Result 2021: BSE Odisha releases Phase 2 result at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has declared the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2nd Phase Results 2021 on April 8, 2022. OSSTET 2nd Phase Results can be checked on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in along with the OMR sheet.

OSSTET 2021 revised answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been released and are available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

OSSTET 2021 Phase 2 result is available on the official website of the BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The OSSTET Phase 2 exam was held on February 9, 2022.

OSSTET Phase 2 Result: Steps to download

- Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

- On the home page, click on the OSSTET result 2021 link

- Enter roll number and date of birth and click on find result

- The OSSTET phase 2 result will appear on the screen

- Check OSSTET Phase 2 result and download

- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

OSSTET phase 2 result 2021 direct link: bse-orissa/osstet