OSSSC Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply For 7483 Nursing Officer posts; salary offered upto Rs 92300

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for Group C Nursing Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 17.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in all 30 District establishments and 13 Medical colleges and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 details 

  • District Cadre Group C posts of Nursing Officer: 7483 posts
  • Nursing Officer: Pay Scale: 29200-92300, Pay Matrix Level-8 Cell-01

How to Apply:

  • Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
  • Register yourself on the portal  
  • Login into your account by using ID and password.
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.
  • Download the application form and take a printout.

The online registration process begins: January 27, 2023
Last date to apply: February 17, 2023

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 notification

