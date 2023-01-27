OSSSC Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply For 7483 Nursing Officer posts; salary offered upto Rs 92300

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for Group C Nursing Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 17.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in all 30 District establishments and 13 Medical colleges and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 details
How to Apply:
The online registration process begins: January 27, 2023
Last date to apply: February 17, 2023
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 notification
READ: Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Manager posts, salary offered up to Rs 78000