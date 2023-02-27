OSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 5396 Junior Assistant, Panchayat Executive Officer posts, salary up to Rs 69000

File photo

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is inviting applications for 5396 Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) posts. The last date to apply is March 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5396 vacancies in the organisation.

OSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Junior Assistant: 3099 posts

Panchayat Executive Officer: 2297 posts

OSSSC recruitment 2023 salary:

Junior Assistant: Rs 19900-63200, pay matrix level-4 cell-01

Panchayat Executive Officer: Rs 21700-69100, pay matrix level-5 cell-01

OSSSC recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:

Junior Assistant: candidates should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

Panchayat Executive Officer: candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online”

Click on New User and register

Log in to the portal and fill up the application form

Submit the form and upload documents if asked

Take a printout for future reference.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: notification