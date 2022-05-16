OSSSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 4,070 Nursing Officer posts, salary up to Rs 92,000

File photo

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 4070 Nursing Officer posts in the District Cadre. The last date to apply is June 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Nursing Officer

No. of Vacancy: 4070

Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-8

Category wise Details

UR: 2035

SC: 898

ST: 647

SEBC: 490

Total: 4070

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed 10+2 Intermediate with Diploma in GNM/B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised Institute/University and Approved by Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: May 14, 2022

Last date for online application registration: June 07, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 12, 2022

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.