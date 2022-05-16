OSSSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 4,070 Nursing Officer posts, salary up to Rs 92,000

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 4070 Nursing Officer posts in the District Cadre. The last date to apply is June 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Nursing Officer
No. of Vacancy: 4070
Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-8
Category wise Details
UR: 2035
SC: 898
ST: 647
SEBC: 490
Total: 4070
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed 10+2 Intermediate with Diploma in GNM/B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised Institute/University and Approved by Indian Nursing Council.
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application registration: May 14, 2022
Last date for online application registration: June 07, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 12, 2022
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.