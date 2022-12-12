OSSC WEO Prelims 2021 admit card expected soon at ossc.gov.in

File photo

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) admit card to be released soon for the computer-based Preliminary examination for Welfare Extention Officer 2021 post. The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) will be conducted from December 17 to 23, 2022, in multiple batches. The OSSC exam will be held for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Selection Process: The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the prelim exam, main exam and viva voce.

OSSC WEO Prelims 2021 admit card: Steps to download