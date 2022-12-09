Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
File photo

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to begin the recruitment process soon for 7540 Regular Teacher posts soon for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The application process will begin on December 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
TGT Arts: 1970
TGT PCM: 1419
TGT CBZ: 1205
Hindi: 1352
Sanskrit: 723
PET: 841
Telugu: 06
Urdu: 24

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary
TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ): Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Telugu teacher, Urdu teacher: Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Physical education teacher: Rs 29,200/- per month level 8

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA chief confirms exam date will NOT be announced this week

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should have cleared the HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First second or third language. 

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.