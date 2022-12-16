Search icon
OSSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancy: Apply for 7540 Teacher posts at ossc.gov.in, know eligibility, salary

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications for 7540 Regular Teacher posts for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The application process has begun on December 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
TGT Arts: 1970
TGT PCM: 1419
TGT CBZ: 1205
Hindi: 1352
Sanskrit: 723
PET: 841
Telugu: 06
Urdu: 24

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary
TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ): Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Telugu teacher, Urdu teacher: Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Physical education teacher: Rs 29,200/- per month level 8

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should have cleared the HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First second or third language. 

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification 

