OSSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Application process for 7540 Teacher posts to begin SOON at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to invite online applications for 7540 Regular Teacher posts soon for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The application process will begin on December 11, 2022. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ): Rs 35,400/- per month level 9

Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Telugu teacher, Urdu teacher: Rs 35,400/- per month level 9

Physical education teacher: Rs 29,200/- per month level 8

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should have cleared HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First second or third language.

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification