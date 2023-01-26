OSSC Investigator Main exam answer key RELEASED at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

File photo

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Investigator Main written examination 2022 model answer key. Candidates can download OSSC Investigator Mains answer key through the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the model answer key up to January 28. The computer-based test was conducted on January 22.

“The candidates intending to raise an objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their user credential by dt.28.01.2023 positively. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” as per the OSSC notice.

OSSC Investigator answer key 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Click on the answer key link under the “What's New” section.

Enter the asked details and log in.

Download the OSSC Investigator Main exam answer key 2022.

OSSC Investigator answer key 2022: Direct link