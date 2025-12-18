FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here

OSSC has released the CGL Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,576 Group B and C posts across Odisha government departments. Online applications begin December 19, 2025, with the selection process including prelims, mains, and certificate verification.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE-2025) on its website. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Group-B and Group-C posts across multiple departments under the Government of Odisha. A total of 1,576 vacancies have been announced, including 504 positions reserved for women candidates, making it a significant opportunity for graduate job seekers.

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration process will begin on December 19, 2025, and candidates can register themselves until January 18, 2026. The last date for final submission of the application form is January 21, 2026. Additionally, the commission has provided an application editing window from December 19 to January 24, 2026. The preliminary examination is expected to be held between February and March 2026.

Vacancy Details

Through the OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026, vacancies will be filled across various departments and services. The posts fall under Group-B and Group-C categories, and the distribution of vacancies has been made discipline-wise in the official advertisement. Candidates are advised to check the notification for post-specific vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university along with basic computer knowledge. Certain auditor posts require an additional PGDCA qualification. The age of candidates should be between 21 and 42 years as on the cut-off date. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for SC, ST, SEBC, women, persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen according to government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages. Stage I is the Preliminary Examination, carrying 150 marks. Stage II includes the Main Written Examination, which comprises two papers: Language (Odia and English) and General Studies, totaling 200 marks. For specific posts, candidates may also need to appear for Mathematics and Computer Skill Tests. Stage III involves document verification, where shortlisted candidates will be called based on merit.

How to Apply Online

  1. Visit to the official website www.ossc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link OSSC CGL recruitment 2025 against the recruitment number for Group B and C on the homepage.
  3. Provide the required details demanded through the link.
  4. Submit the application form with all the crucial updates/information.
  5. Submit the required documents.
  6. Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
