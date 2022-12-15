OSSC CGL 2022 registration ends today: Check eligibility criteria, how to apply here

OSSC CGL 2022 registration to end today | Photo: PTI

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will end the registration process for OSSC CGL 2022 today. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the recruitment exam can submit their application at the official website-- oss.gov.in. The OSSC CHL 2022 recruitment drive is set to hire more than 1200 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates applying for the OSSC CGL 2022 recruitment must fall under the age group of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Applicants must have passed the ME School examination with Odia as the language subject. Aspirants should also have passed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or its equivalent.

OSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment: How to apply

Go to OSSC’s official website at ossc.gov.in

Search and click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage

Then click on the relevant application link for OSSC CGL 2022

As the new page opens, register and proceed with the application form

Submit the form as asked and keep a printout of the same for future need.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of OSSC-- ossc.gov.in regularly for any important updates.