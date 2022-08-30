Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Osmania University Results 2022 DECLARED: Know steps to check scores at osmania.ac.in

Th University said that the results have been released for the II, IV, and VI semesters along with the results for all semesters backlog examinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Osmania University Results 2022 DECLARED: Know steps to check scores at osmania.ac.in
File Photo

The Osmania University has declared the UG examination results for BBA and BCom on the official website - www.osmania.ac.in. The University, in a statement, said that the results have been released for the II, IV, and VI semesters along with the results for all semesters backlog examinations.

Check the step-by-step process to download and see your scores. 

Osmania University Results 2022: Steps to check online at www.osmania.ac.in 

Step 1: Visit the official webite - www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination Results' link under the 'Useful Links' section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for.

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket number and click on Submit. 

Step 5: The results will now appear on your screen. 

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future use. 

It is important to note that the results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be provided at a later date. 

For the unversed, Osmania University offers 250 UG programs with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses, and 2 research programs at MPhil and PhD levels. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.