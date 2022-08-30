Osmania University Results 2022 DECLARED: Know steps to check scores at osmania.ac.in

File Photo

The Osmania University has declared the UG examination results for BBA and BCom on the official website - www.osmania.ac.in. The University, in a statement, said that the results have been released for the II, IV, and VI semesters along with the results for all semesters backlog examinations.

Check the step-by-step process to download and see your scores.

Osmania University Results 2022: Steps to check online at www.osmania.ac.in

Step 1: Visit the official webite - www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination Results' link under the 'Useful Links' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for.

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket number and click on Submit.

Step 5: The results will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future use.

It is important to note that the results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be provided at a later date.

For the unversed, Osmania University offers 250 UG programs with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses, and 2 research programs at MPhil and PhD levels. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.