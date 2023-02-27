Search icon
Osmania University Result 2023 declared at osmania.ac.in: Check details here

Osmania University has declared the result semester 3 and 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Osmania University result declared| Photo: PTI

Osmania University has released the result for semesters 3 and 4 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now check their results from the official website-- osmania.ac.in. Osmania University has released the result for Semesters 3 and 4th for various programmes such as BA, BSc, BBA, and BEd. 

The exam for Osmania University semesters 3, 5-degree exams in offline mode between December 29, 2022, to January 21, 2023, in two shifts. 

Osamnia University Result 2023: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website-- osmania.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the Semester 3 and 4 result link. 
  3. Click on the course for which you wish to access the result. 
  4. Login using your enrolment number and password. 
  5. Result will appear on screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference. 

 

