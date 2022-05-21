Osmania University result 2011: OU declares UG result for 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters, revaluation process to begin TODAY

Osmania University (OU) has announced the results for the 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters of undergraduate courses on May 20, 2022. Candidates can check the Osmania University results on the official website, osmania.ac.in.
The Osmania University has declared the results for the undergraduate Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) exams for the BA, BCom, B.Sc, BBA, B.S.W programmes. The results of the odd semester exams for regular students can be checked on the official website, osmania.ac.in or manbadi.co.in. Candidates can check their results by following the process given below.
Osmania Results 2022: Steps to check OU UG Results
As per Osmania University’s official notification, candidates can apply for revaluation for Rs 300 per paper. To get a photocopy for the answer sheet, candidates can get for Rs 1000 per paper. The process for revaluation and photocopies will start from today (May 21, 2022) onwards till May 25. Late fee charges will be added accordingly.