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OSM row: CBSE Class 12 answer sheets to be available on DigiLocker from academic next year

CBSE has reportedly decided to make scanned copies of evaluated answer books available through DigiLocker from the next academic year, i.e., from 2026-27 academic session onwards. According to many media reports, CBSE is planning to merge evaluated answer books with the DigiLocker platform.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 30, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

OSM row: CBSE Class 12 answer sheets to be available on DigiLocker from academic next year
CBSE Class 12 answer sheets to be available on DigiLocker from academic next year
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Amid the OSM controversy, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly decided to make scanned copies of evaluated answer books available through DigiLocker from the next academic year, i.e., from 2026-27 academic session onwards. The move has been intended to improve transparency and student access to examination records, as they will be able to access their checked answer scripts online after the declaration of board examination results.

According to many media reports, CBSE is planning to merge evaluated answer books with the DigiLocker platform, which is already being used to provide digital academic documents such as marksheets, migration certificates, and passing certificates to students. If the new rule is implemented, this will enable students to view their checked answer scripts in a transparent manner directly through their DigiLocker accounts after the results are announced.

CBSE sets new date for evaluation

On Thursday, the CBSE said its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will now become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process".

"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," CBSE said in a press statement.

The board added that students with queries can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.
The decision comes as CBSE prepares to begin post-result activities for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Rahul Gandhi slams CBSE tender for OSM

CBSE's decision to award the contract for its on-screen marking (OSM) digital evaluation system to Telangana-based Coempt Edu Teck, a Hyderabad-based education technology company that provided the digital infrastructure for CBSE’s new evaluation system. OSM was used in the 2026 Class 12 board exam evaluation process.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the transparency of the CBSE tender process, alleging that technical norms were repeatedly diluted to enable a particular company to secure the contract.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a media report on the issue and alleged that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) modified tender conditions multiple times before awarding the contract to COEMPT. The Congress MP alleged that several technical requirements were relaxed during the process, including scanning resolution standards, robotic scanner requirements and software certification norms.

OSM controversy

CBSE faced huge backlash over its new evaluation system, On-Screen Marking (OSM). The system digitised answer books by scanning them and allowing examiners to check them online instead of physically. The process became controversial after students across India raised complaints about several aspects after the results were declared. 

These included: Answer-sheet mix-ups, unreadable scanned answer sheets, unexpectedly low marks and score discrepancies and many other glitches. 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took responsibility for discrepancies related to the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process and assured strict action against anyone found intentionally responsible for irregularities affecting students.

But CBSE reiterated that the actual evaluation portal used for OSM had not been compromised and clarified that the URL circulating on social media was only a testing site with sample data and not linked to the live evaluation system.

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