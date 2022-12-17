Search icon
OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts at opsc.gov.in, know eligibility, last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website--opsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 3481 Medical Officer posts in Group-A (Junior Branch). Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website--opsc.gov.in. The OPSC recruitment application process for the Medical officer posts will begin on December 27. The last date to apply is January 27, 2023. 

OPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details are in the notification.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Examination fee
No examination fee for this post. OPSC has exempted candidates of all categories from paying the exam fee.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection is based on a written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQs carrying one mark each.

