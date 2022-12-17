OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts at opsc.gov.in, know eligibility, last date to apply

File photo

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 3481 Medical Officer posts in Group-A (Junior Branch). Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website--opsc.gov.in. The OPSC recruitment application process for the Medical officer posts will begin on December 27. The last date to apply is January 27, 2023.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details are in the notification.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Examination fee

No examination fee for this post. OPSC has exempted candidates of all categories from paying the exam fee.

OPSC recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection is based on a written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQs carrying one mark each.

OPSC recruitment 2022: notification

