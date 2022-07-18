OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 261 Assistant Agriculture Officers posts at opsc.gov.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 261 Assistant Agriculture Officers posts. The last date to apply is August 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.
OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Asst. Agriculture Officer
No. of Vacancy: 261
Pay Scale: 9,300 – 34,800/-
Category wise details
UR: 140
SEBC: 14
SC: 45
ST: 62
Total: 261
OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Agriculture/Horticulture from any of the recognized universities and institutions.
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.
Starting Date For Submission of Online Application: July 29, 2022
Last Date For Submission of Online Application: August 29, 2022
Last Date For Payment of Examination Fee: August 29, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written test and interview.