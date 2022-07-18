OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 261 Assistant Agriculture Officers posts at opsc.gov.in

File photo

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 261 Assistant Agriculture Officers posts. The last date to apply is August 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Asst. Agriculture Officer

No. of Vacancy: 261

Pay Scale: 9,300 – 34,800/-

Category wise details

UR: 140

SEBC: 14

SC: 45

ST: 62

Total: 261

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Agriculture/Horticulture from any of the recognized universities and institutions.

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

Starting Date For Submission of Online Application: July 29, 2022

Last Date For Submission of Online Application: August 29, 2022

Last Date For Payment of Examination Fee: August 29, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written test and interview.