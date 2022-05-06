OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Assistant posts at opsc.gov.in, know salary, selection process

File photo

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 15 Junior Assistant Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Junior Assistant Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 15

Pay Scale: 13300/- (Per Month)

OPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Un-reserved: 06

SEBC: 01

SC: 03

ST: 05

Total: 15

OPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 23, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 23, 2022

OPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Skill Test.