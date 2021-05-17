OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts, know details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the OPSC Recruitment 2021 through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts. The last date to apply is June 18, 2021.

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Class-II (Group-B) No. of Vacancy: 170 Pay Scale: 44900/- Level-10

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Category wise vacancy details

Un-reserved: 100

SC: 14

ST: 56

Total: 170

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: A candidate must have possessed the Degree of Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S.) or equivalent Degree from a recognized University or Institution recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicines and must have registered himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Ayurvedic Medicines.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline Through E Challan.

For General & OBC: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on career marking and written test. Career marking will be for 30% (10% each for Class 10, Class 12, and BAMS) and 70% for written test. The written exam will be of two papers carrying 100 marks.

Last Date for Registration of Online Application: June 18, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: June 18, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 25, 2021

OPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: opsc.gov.in