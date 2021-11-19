OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for bumper vacancies at opsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility, age limit

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conclude the recruitment process of 1871 Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) posts soon. The last date to apply for the OPSC recruitment is December 13, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon)

No. of Vacancy: 1871

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level-12

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

Un-reserved: 196

SC: 576

ST: 985

SEBC: 114

Total: 1871

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done MBBS from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or pay offline through E-challan.

For General and OBC: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: November 12, 2021

Last date for online application registration: December 13, 2021

Last date for payment of fee: December 13, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 20, 2021

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: opsc.gov.in