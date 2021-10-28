OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at opsc.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process and last date

OPSC is inviting applications for 606 Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 606 Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 25, 2021.

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Professors

No. of Vacancy: 606

Pay Scale: Level-10

Discipline Wise Details

Anthropology: 06

Botany: 48

Chemistry: 85

Commerce: 30

Economics: 40

Education: 20

English: 44

Environmental Science: 05

Geography: 10

Geology: 08

History: 30

Logic & Philosophy: 10

Mathematics: 63

Odia: 25

Physics: 75

Political Science: 10

Psychology: 14

Sociology: 12

Life Science: 03

Zoology: 68

Total: 606

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Concerned Subjects with at least 55% Marks and Ph.D Degree (Concerned Subject) OR NET.

Age Limit: 21 to 45 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Using Online Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: October 26, 2021

Last date for online application registration: November 25, 2021

Last date for payment fee: November 25, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: December 03, 2021

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021: opsc.gov.in