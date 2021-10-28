OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at opsc.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process and last date

Headlines

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

G20 Summit restrictions: What is the difference between Delhi and New Delhi? Know areas under NDMC

As India basks in G20 Summit's glory, Pak-Khalistani social media army continues fake news parade

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor shares her 'mood' after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in UP's Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Collection?

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Education

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at opsc.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process and last date

OPSC is inviting applications for 606 Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 08:24 AM IST

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 606 Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 25, 2021.

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Professors           

No. of Vacancy: 606       

Pay Scale: Level-10

Discipline Wise Details

Anthropology: 06

Botany: 48

Chemistry: 85

Commerce: 30

Economics: 40

Education: 20

English: 44

Environmental Science: 05

Geography: 10

Geology: 08

History: 30

Logic & Philosophy: 10

Mathematics: 63

Odia: 25

Physics: 75

Political Science: 10

Psychology: 14

Sociology: 12

Life Science: 03

Zoology: 68

Total: 606

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Concerned Subjects with at least 55% Marks and Ph.D Degree (Concerned Subject) OR NET.      

Age Limit: 21 to 45 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Using Online Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: October 26, 2021

Last date for online application registration: November 25, 2021

Last date for payment fee: November 25, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: December 03, 2021

Odisha PSC Assistant Professors Recruitment 2021: opsc.gov.in 

