OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1871 Medical Officer posts at opsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility, age limit

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 1871 Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) posts. The last date to apply for the OPSC recruitment is December 13, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon)
No. of Vacancy: 1871
Pay Scale: 56100/- Level-12
Category wise Details
Un-reserved: 196
SC: 576
ST: 985
SEBC: 114
Total: 1871
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done MBBS from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 32 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline Through E Challan.
For General and OBC: 500/-
For SC/ST/PWD: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date for online application registration: November 12, 2021
Last date for online application registration: December 13, 2021
Last date for payment of fee: December 13, 2021
Last date for online application submission: December 20, 2021
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: opsc.gov.in