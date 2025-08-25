Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more

Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo welcomes baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga, pens emotional note: 'From our hearts to our arms'

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive look

Sachin Tendulkar reveals one rule he wants to be changed in cricket

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'

'MS Dhoni didn't practice wicketkeeping after...': Ex-India coach makes shocking revelations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles tor

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih

After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

After Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself on fire, note says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the date for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on Monday. Check details regarding the exam on its official website.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more
OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Summary:

-The OPSC announced the date for the Prelims Exam 2024.

-The OPSC also released details for Document Verification and Personality Test for the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) 2023.

-Candidates are asked to bring all required documents.

What important questions does this article answer?

- Odisha Civil Services 2024 Prelims Date

-Official website link to check all important details regarding OPSC Prelims Exam 2024.

-Date for Document Verification and Personality Test for OCSE exam 2023.

-Details of required documents for verification.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the date for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on Monday. The commission issued a notification under Advertisement No. 07 of 2024-25, in which it said that the exam will be conducted on October 12, 2025, Sunday. According to the notification, the details regarding the Odisha Civil Services prelims 2024 like exam schedule, venue and the instructions will be notified later on its official website.

Candidates must check the official website regularly for all the details regarding the Odisha Civil Services Examination. To check exam date, eligibility, required documents and other latest updates of exam, candidates must visit the OPSC website, http://opsc.gov.in.

ALSO READ: GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more

The commission issued the official notice on May 15, 2025, notifying the recruitment process for the Odisha Civil Services Examination.

Earlier on Monday, the OPSC released the details for Document Verification and Personality Test for the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) 2023, under Advertisement No. 20 of 2023-24. The commission also announced the date and session on which qualified candidates have to verify their documents with their roll numbers.

According to the notification, 806 candidates are provisionally qualified, including 293 women, who will go through the document verification and personality tests. These candidates have cleared the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2023, and their verification and tests will be held from September 6, 2025, to September 18, 2025, but not on September 13, 2025. The venue for this programme will take place at the OPSC office, located at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

The commission has asked the candidates to bring original documents and also a set of self-attested photocopies for verification. The commission also gave a warning that if any candidates fail to provide the required documents, that will lead to rejection of their candidature. The official notice has been issued today where candidates can check the complete list of required documents, along with the date and session of their document verification. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris isn’t his cup of tea
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ isn't...
Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper delivery boy, telephone operator, then became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam, he is…
Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper deli
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus
5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch
On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout, says, 'They have a history of...'
On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout
Bigg Boss 19: FIRST eviction in BB house, Basheer Ali, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna backstab this contestant | Watch
Bigg Boss 19: FIRST eviction in BB house, Basheer Ali, Amaal Malik, or Kunickaa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE