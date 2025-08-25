OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the date for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on Monday. Check details regarding the exam on its official website.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced the date for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on Monday. The commission issued a notification under Advertisement No. 07 of 2024-25, in which it said that the exam will be conducted on October 12, 2025, Sunday. According to the notification, the details regarding the Odisha Civil Services prelims 2024 like exam schedule, venue and the instructions will be notified later on its official website.

Candidates must check the official website regularly for all the details regarding the Odisha Civil Services Examination. To check exam date, eligibility, required documents and other latest updates of exam, candidates must visit the OPSC website, http://opsc.gov.in.

The commission issued the official notice on May 15, 2025, notifying the recruitment process for the Odisha Civil Services Examination.

Earlier on Monday, the OPSC released the details for Document Verification and Personality Test for the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) 2023, under Advertisement No. 20 of 2023-24. The commission also announced the date and session on which qualified candidates have to verify their documents with their roll numbers.

According to the notification, 806 candidates are provisionally qualified, including 293 women, who will go through the document verification and personality tests. These candidates have cleared the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2023, and their verification and tests will be held from September 6, 2025, to September 18, 2025, but not on September 13, 2025. The venue for this programme will take place at the OPSC office, located at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

The commission has asked the candidates to bring original documents and also a set of self-attested photocopies for verification. The commission also gave a warning that if any candidates fail to provide the required documents, that will lead to rejection of their candidature. The official notice has been issued today where candidates can check the complete list of required documents, along with the date and session of their document verification.