OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced, apply at opsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of 335 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy. The application process will begin on November 8, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 7, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of Vacancy: 335

Pay Scale: 44900/- Level-10

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy 2021 Category wise Details

Un-reserved: 170

SC: 53

ST: 75

SEBC: 37

Total: 335

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in the Subjects concerned with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

OPSC PGT Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline Through E Challan.

For General and OBC: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: November 08, 2021

Last date for online application registration: December 07, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 07, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 14, 2021

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Viva Voice Test.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification: opsc.gov.in