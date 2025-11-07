OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the OCS Prelims 2025 results. A total of 2,405 candidates, including 781 women, have been selected for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official OPSC website.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official OPSC website: opsc.gov.in

The OPSC OCS 2025 Prelims were held on October 12, 2025, to recruit candidates for various Group A and Group B administrative positions within the Odisha State Government. The commission has now released the results, and a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024, which will be the next stage of the recruitment process. Out of the selected candidates, 781 women have qualified, highlighting an encouraging gender representation.

How to Check OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025

Candidates who appeared for the OCS Prelims 2025 can follow the steps below to check if they have qualified for the next stage:

Visit the official website: opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, locate the 'OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025' link.

In the 'What’s New' section, find the notice titled 'Odisha Civil Services 2024 (Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) – Result of Preliminary Written Examination.'

Click on the View PDF option.

The OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025 will be displayed in PDF format.

Download the result PDF for future reference.

The official result PDF will contain the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims and are eligible for the OCS Mains 2025 Examination.

OPSC OCS Mains 2025 Exam Details

After the declaration of the Prelims result, the next stage of the recruitment process is the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025. OPSC is expected to conduct the OCS Mains exam in late January or early February 2026. The official notification with the exact exam schedule will be released soon.

OPSC OCS Exam Selection Process

The OPSC OCS Examination is conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination – Which has now been completed.

Main Examination – The next stage, for which candidates selected in Prelims will be eligible.

Interview – The final stage of selection.

Candidates who successfully clear all three stages will be eligible for final selection to various Group A and Group B administrative positions within the Odisha State Government.

The successful candidates who have cleared the Prelims are now one step closer to securing positions in the Odisha Civil Services. All candidates are advised to keep checking the OPSC website for further updates and announcements related to the Mains Examination.