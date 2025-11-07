OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the OCS Prelims 2025 results. A total of 2,405 candidates, including 781 women, have been selected for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official OPSC website.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official OPSC website: opsc.gov.in

The OPSC OCS 2025 Prelims were held on October 12, 2025, to recruit candidates for various Group A and Group B administrative positions within the Odisha State Government. The commission has now released the results, and a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024, which will be the next stage of the recruitment process. Out of the selected candidates, 781 women have qualified, highlighting an encouraging gender representation.

How to Check OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025

Candidates who appeared for the OCS Prelims 2025 can follow the steps below to check if they have qualified for the next stage:

Visit the official website: opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, locate the 'OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025' link.

In the 'What’s New' section, find the notice titled 'Odisha Civil Services 2024 (Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) – Result of Preliminary Written Examination.'

Click on the View PDF option.

The OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025 will be displayed in PDF format.

Download the result PDF for future reference.

The official result PDF will contain the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims and are eligible for the OCS Mains 2025 Examination.

OPSC OCS Mains 2025 Exam Details

After the declaration of the Prelims result, the next stage of the recruitment process is the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025. OPSC is expected to conduct the OCS Mains exam in late January or early February 2026. The official notification with the exact exam schedule will be released soon.

OPSC OCS Exam Selection Process

The OPSC OCS Examination is conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination – Which has now been completed.

Main Examination – The next stage, for which candidates selected in Prelims will be eligible.

Interview – The final stage of selection.

Candidates who successfully clear all three stages will be eligible for final selection to various Group A and Group B administrative positions within the Odisha State Government.

The successful candidates who have cleared the Prelims are now one step closer to securing positions in the Odisha Civil Services. All candidates are advised to keep checking the OPSC website for further updates and announcements related to the Mains Examination.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Globetrotter sparks meme fest
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
Zarine Khan on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after divorce from Sussanne
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story
From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE