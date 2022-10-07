OPSC OCS Result 2020: Women bag top three positions

OPSC OCS Result 2020 | Photo: PTI

Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2020 result was declared today (October 7). 392 candidates have qualified to take the posts under Group A and Group B of Odisha Civil Services (OCS).

The top three positions of the OPSC exam 2020 have been bagged by women. Tejaswini Behera, an SC candidate has topped the list and is selected for the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) under the unreserved (UR) category.

Subhankari Sudeshana Dash and Ananya Sristi Satapathy have secured second and third ranks respectively.

There are seven women candidates in the top ten rank holders and out of 392 successful candidates, 148 are women. Among the men's toppers, Debabrata Kar and Debabrata Moharana have bagged fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

The personality tests for the OCS examination 2020 were held last month from September 19 to September 30. The advertisement for these posts was made in 2020 and the preliminary examinations were held in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

