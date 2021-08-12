OPSC Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 1586 Medical Officer posts â€“Check eligibility, last date

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for medical officers (Assistant Surgeon) posts in Group A of Odisha Medical, and Health Services Cadre under the Department of Health and Family Welfare by releasing official notification. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,586 posts for SC and ST category candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. The last date to register is August 21.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post Name: Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon)

No of Vacancy: 1586

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level-12

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details:

SC: 585

ST: 1001

Eligibility criteria for OPSC recruitment:

1) Age: 21-37 years, as of January 1, 2021.2)

Educational qualification: An MBBS or equivalent from a recognised medical college. You are advised to go to its official site and read the official notification, for more details.

The OPSC recruitment notification is available on the official website, can directly be downloaded from there. Candidates are also advised to go through the advertisement and read in detail before applying for the job.

Selection procedure for the OPSC recruitment:

The applicants (candidates) will only be shortlisted on the basis of a written test. The test will be held in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. It will consist of one paper, that will contain 200 MAQs. It will be a 3-hour exam, worth 200 marks. This means 1 question will carry 1 mark. It must be noted that candidates don’t have to pay any fee for submitting the application form online.

Starting Date for Online registration: August 07, 2021

Last Date for Online registration: August 21, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 21, 2021

For more details, visit opsc.gov.in