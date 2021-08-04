OPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Bumper opening for Medical Officer posts, know eligibility criteria, other key details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will recruit for 1586 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Department of Health and Family Welfare. While issuing an official notice, the state government said that the recruitment is exclusively for SC and ST category candidates.

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. The application process for the same will start from August 7 and the last date of registration is August 21.

In the recruitment notification, which has been uploaded on OPSC's website, candidates have been advised by the state government to read it in detail before proceeding to apply.

Those aged between 21-37 years, as on January 1, 2021, are eligible to appear for the exam. They need to have an MBBS degree or its equivalent from a recognised medical college.

The exam will be of three hours, as it will consist of one paper having 200 MCQs worth 200 marks. The state public service commission will then shortlist candidates on the basis of their written test, which will only be held in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar.

Candidates can submit forms online without paying any application fee.