OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 posts at opsc.gov.in – Check salary, last date and other details

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022: OPSC is inviting applications for 53 Civil Judges posts. The last date to apply is January 27, 2022.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 53 Civil Judges posts. The last date to apply is January 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Civil Judge

No. of Vacancy: 53

Pay Scale: 27,700 – 44,770/-

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 22

SC: 12

ST: 09

SEBC: 06

PwD: 04

Total: 53

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate in Law (LLB) of a University or Institution recognized by the government with seven years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/ etc.

For UR & SEBC candidates: 500/-

For SC/ ST / PwD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: December 21, 2021

Last date for online application registration: January 20, 2022

Last date for examination fee payment: January 20, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: January 27, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.

OPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Notification: opsc.gov.in