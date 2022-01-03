OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment: Application process for 796 posts to begin SOON at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 796 Assistant Section Officers in (Group-B) Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Assistant Section Officers Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Section Officers (Group-B)

No. of Vacancy: 796

Pay Scale: Level -19

Category Wise Details

Unreserved: 447

SEBC: 62

SC: 109

ST: 178

Total: 796

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or possess such other qualification equivalent there to and must have adequate knowledge in computer application.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For SC/ST of Odisha and PwBD candidates: No Fee

For all others candidates: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in from January 20, 2022 to February 25, 2022.

OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application form submission: January 20, 2022

Last date for online application form submission: February 25, 2022

Last date for payment of examination fee: February 19, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test & interview.

OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2022 notification: opsc.gov.in