OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment: Application process for 796 posts to begin SOON at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications for 796 Assistant Section Officers in (Group-B) Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.
OPSC Assistant Section Officers Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Section Officers (Group-B)
No. of Vacancy: 796
Pay Scale: Level -19
Category Wise Details
Unreserved: 447
SEBC: 62
SC: 109
ST: 178
Total: 796
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or possess such other qualification equivalent there to and must have adequate knowledge in computer application.
Age Limit: 21 to 32 years
Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.
For SC/ST of Odisha and PwBD candidates: No Fee
For all others candidates: 500/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website opsc.gov.in from January 20, 2022 to February 25, 2022.
OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application form submission: January 20, 2022
Last date for online application form submission: February 25, 2022
Last date for payment of examination fee: February 19, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test & interview.
OPSC Assistant Section Officers Recruitment 2022 notification: opsc.gov.in