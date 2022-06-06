Opening of Mumbai school delayed for third time, outraged parents demand fee refund

Photo: Reuters

A Mumbai school is facing backlash from hundreds of parents of students after the opening of new building in the school campus has been delayed thrice. Parents with kin at Mulund’s The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) have come out in protest, seeking a response from the school authorities. Some parents have also been demanding that the fees that they have paid be returned, reported Mid-Day.

Parents have told the school to begin physical classes from a rented place as soon as possible. The school has told the parents that t will take one more month for classes to start, the MD of Green Acres foundation reportedly said in a video message.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic stuck, TGAA used to conduct physical classes in a rented place. However, it gave up the premises and embarked on constructing a new school building in 2021. As per the parents, the school had stated that it would function from the new building in March but the date was changed to April and then to June 6. They were then told that more time would be needed, it was reported.